​NC Politics Roundup: Limiting Hog Farms Liability, ‘Carolina Cares’ And More

Two weeks after the repeal of House Bill 2, several new proposals are working their way through the General Assembly. A group of House Republicans filed a bill that aims to ban same-sex marriage in North Carolina. The bill claims the U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage is “null and void in the state of North Carolina.”

Meanwhile, the North Carolina House of Representatives passed legislation earlier this week limiting the liability of hog farms in lawsuits. The bill limits the amount of damages plaintiffs can receive in future litigation. Host Frank Stasio talks with Jeff Tiberii, WUNC capitol bureau chief, about the latest in the state politics.