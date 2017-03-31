Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Sounds of Kolachi Offers Pakistani Fusion

sounds_of_kolachi_oct_2016_6j6a8141_photo_by_usman_dadi.jpg
Usman Dadi
/
Fusion orchestra, Sounds of Kolachi, will play at UNC's Memorial Hall.

The Pakistani ensemble Sounds of Kolachi blends South Asian melodies with western classical compositions, jazz arrangements and more. Host Frank Stasio talks with Ahsan Bari, co-founder of the group, about the band’s origins and influences.

Sounds of Kolachi perform live in the studio with Bari on lead vocals and acoustic guitar; Waqas Hussain on sitar; Gul Muhammad on sarangi; and Waqar Hussain on vocals. Sounds of Kolachi will perform tonight at 8 p.m. at Memorial Hall at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSounds of KolachiSouth Asian MusicAhsan BariWaqas HussainSitarGul MuhammadSarangiWaqar HussainCarolina Performing ArtsMusic
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio