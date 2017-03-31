Sounds of Kolachi Offers Pakistani Fusion

The Pakistani ensemble Sounds of Kolachi blends South Asian melodies with western classical compositions, jazz arrangements and more. Host Frank Stasio talks with Ahsan Bari, co-founder of the group, about the band’s origins and influences.

Sounds of Kolachi perform live in the studio with Bari on lead vocals and acoustic guitar; Waqas Hussain on sitar; Gul Muhammad on sarangi; and Waqar Hussain on vocals. Sounds of Kolachi will perform tonight at 8 p.m. at Memorial Hall at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.