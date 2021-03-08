-
The pandemic has shuttered traditional performing arts venues, but many artists have been inspired to create new shows to entertain the public while…
It took North Carolina more than 40 years to ratify the 19th Amendment, which gave American women the right to vote. The new art installation “1971”…
Michelle Dorrance is revolutionizing tap dance, and the world is watching. Dorrance stomps and slides across the floor with movements that are…
Carolina Performing Arts launches its new season with an event that challenges society’s narrow view of citizenship. The collaborative piece asks: what if…
The Pakistani ensemble Sounds of Kolachi blends South Asian melodies with western classical compositions, jazz arrangements and more. Host Frank Stasio…
Emil Kang bucked expectations when he decided to pursue a career in the arts. He was the first in his family born in the United States after his parents…