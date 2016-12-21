Using 'The Selfie' To Protest

It's easy to think of a "selfie" as a narcissistic way to accrue "likes" on social media and flaunt your latest traveling adventures. But every "selfie" tells a story about the photographer's world.

Negar Mottahedeh, associate professor of literature at Duke University in Durham, says taking a selfie is a humanizing way to document history in the age of social media. In a recent speech at TEDxDurham, Mottahedeh illustrated the ways selfies can be used as tools for protest and citizen journalism.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Mottahedeh about the history of the selfie and why people are quick to judge the photographs.​​

Note: This is a rebroadcast. This program originally aired July 13, 2016.