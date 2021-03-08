Negar Mottahedeh

-
In the aftermath of the overthrow of Iran's last monarch Mohammad Reza Shah, women in that country marked International Women’s Day for the first time in…
It's easy to think of a "selfie" as a narcissistic way to accrue "likes" on social media and flaunt your latest traveling adventures. But every "selfie"…
