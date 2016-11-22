Jasmé Kelly Showcases A New Album Rich With Soul And Blues

Triangle-based musician Jasmé Kelly grew up singing in church choirs and eventually decided to pursue music as an independent musician. Kelly combines her upbringing in gospel with popular blues and soul aesthetics in her new album called "Lady Jasmé."

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kelly about her evolution as a musician, and she performs live on guitar and vocals along with Delaney McQuaig on guitar and vocals, James Yourse on keys, Cedric Hardin on drums and Leticia Lumpkins on backup vocals.