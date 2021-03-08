Gospel Music

-
DL Zene was born and raised in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. As a young kid, Zene learned to love the overflowing harmonies of her aunts and mother…
-
The life of an aging blues or folk musician is not always pretty. Many of these old soulsters have not been able to retire with dignity. For the past 25…
-
Grammy-nominated trio The Hamiltones rose to prominence as Anthony Hamilton’s backing group, but the band is now stepping out on their own with the debut…
-
Grammy-nominated trio The Hamiltones rose to prominence as Anthony Hamilton’s backing group, but the band is now stepping out on their own with the debut…
-
North Carolina’s strong cultural traditions in music, crafts, dance and food have been evolving for generations. Millennials are now taking the helm and…
-
North Carolina’s strong cultural traditions in music, crafts, dance and food have been evolving for generations. Millennials are now taking the helm and…
-
Ms. Connie B was a dream come true for her father. He was a gospel singer who loved to harmonize. Unable to rely on local performers, he prayed to father…
-
Ms. Connie B was a dream come true for her father. He was a gospel singer who loved to harmonize. Unable to rely on local performers, he prayed to father…
-
William Ferris is known around North Carolina as a folklorist — a man whose passion is to chronicle the stories, music and culture of the American South.…
-
William Ferris is known around North Carolina as a folklorist — a man whose passion is to chronicle the stories, music and culture of the American South.…