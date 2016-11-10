Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

International Reaction To 2016 Election

Image of newspaper front pages reporting on Trump's win
(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
/
Newspaper front pages reporting on President-elect Donald Trump winning the American election are displayed for sale outside a store in London, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.

A long and heated campaign cycle is over, and Donald Trump is poised to become the 45th president of the United States. Many analysts are calling Trump’s win the biggest upset in modern political history. As politicians and analysts examine the results, world leaders are also joining in the conversation.

Host Frank Stasio talks with BBC Monitoring journalist Vitaliy Shevchenko about world media coverage of Trump’s win and what it means for international relations, world markets, and global policy.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsDonald Trump2016 Presidential ElectionBBCPoliticsInternational Politics
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio