International Reaction To 2016 Election

A long and heated campaign cycle is over, and Donald Trump is poised to become the 45th president of the United States. Many analysts are calling Trump’s win the biggest upset in modern political history. As politicians and analysts examine the results, world leaders are also joining in the conversation.

Host Frank Stasio talks with BBC Monitoring journalist Vitaliy Shevchenko about world media coverage of Trump’s win and what it means for international relations, world markets, and global policy.