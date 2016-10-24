Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

A Conversation With Gubernatorial Candidate Attorney General Roy Cooper

With the election less than three weeks away, the national spotlight is on North Carolina as a key swing state in this election. The latest polls in the governor’s race show incumbent Governor Pat McCrory head-to-head with democratic challenger Attorney General Roy Cooper. Cooper has outraisedMcCrory by millions and outspent him in television ads. The candidates met multiple times for face-to-face debates during which they sparred over House Bill 2, taxes, and environmental issues.Cooper’s tenure as attorney general has been marked by some controversial moments, including his decision not to defend House Bill 2 and ongoing concerns about problems in the State Crime Lab.
 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Attorney General Roy Cooper about his work in public service, his platform and his priorities for the state. We have invited incumbent Governor Pat McCrory to appear on the program, and the request is pending.

