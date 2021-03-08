-
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has signed onto several federal lawsuits since taking office in January 2017. He joined 14 other Democratic…
-
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has signed onto several federal lawsuits since taking office in January 2017. He joined 14 other Democratic…
-
North Carolina's Democratic attorney general on Thursday responded to budget cuts imposed by Republican lawmakers by laying off about 9 percent of his…
-
With the election less than three weeks away, the national spotlight is on North Carolina as a key swing state in this election. The latest polls in the…
-
With the election less than three weeks away, the national spotlight is on North Carolina as a key swing state in this election. The latest polls in the…