-
Voters in western North Carolina are choosing the Republican nominee for a congressional seat held by Mark Meadows, before he became President Donald…
-
Senate Republican leaders unveiled the newest version of their health care bill intended to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The new bill…
-
Senate Republican leaders unveiled the newest version of their health care bill intended to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The new bill…
-
With the election less than three weeks away, the national spotlight is on North Carolina as a key swing state in this election. The latest polls in the…
-
With the election less than three weeks away, the national spotlight is on North Carolina as a key swing state in this election. The latest polls in the…
-
On Tuesday afternoon, Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz greeted supporters at a Raleigh Baptist church and taped a town-hall style interview with…