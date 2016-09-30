Kenny And Amanda Smith Get 'Unbound'

Kenny and Amanda Smith have been professional musicians as a duo for 15 years but have been playing music together as husband and wife for decades. The pair's new album is called "Unbound." Amanda Smith was a nominee for Female Vocalist of the Year, and Kenny Smith was nominated for Instrumental Performer of the Year on the guitar in the 2016 International Bluegrass Music Awards.



Host Frank Stasio talks with Kenny and Amanda Smith about becoming parents and how bluegrass is changing as a genre. The pair play live in the studio with Kenny and Amanda Smith on vocals and guitar. The duo performs with their band Saturday, Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. at the City Plaza Stage in Raleigh as a part of the Wide Open Bluegrass Street Festival. ​



