Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Kenny And Amanda Smith Get 'Unbound'

Kenny_and_Amanda_Smith_color_gaspump_0.JPG
Courtesy of Laughing Penguin Publicity
/
Musical duo Amanda and Kenny Smith have played music together for decades. Their new album is called 'Unbound.'

Kenny and Amanda Smith have been professional musicians as a duo for 15 years but have been playing music together as husband and wife for decades. The pair's new album is called "Unbound." Amanda Smith was a nominee for Female Vocalist of the Year, and Kenny Smith was nominated for Instrumental Performer of the Year on the guitar in the 2016 International Bluegrass Music Awards.
 
Host Frank Stasio talks with Kenny and Amanda Smith about becoming parents and how bluegrass is changing as a genre. The pair play live in the studio with Kenny and Amanda Smith on vocals and guitar. The duo performs with their band Saturday, Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. at the City Plaza Stage in Raleigh as a part of the Wide Open Bluegrass Street Festival. ​

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsIBMAUnboundKenny SmithAmanda SmithBluegrassWide Open Bluegrass FestivalInternational Blue Grass Music AwardsMusicSOT Live Music
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio