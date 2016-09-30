Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Claire Lynch Band

Claire Lynch Band
Claire Lynch and her band recently released a new concept album called 'North By South' that celebrates bluegrass songs by Canadians.

Bluegrass music traditionally draws inspiration from the back porches, front porches, swamps, mountains and hollers of the South. But for her new album, celebrated bluegrass artist Claire Lynch looked north. The album is called “North By South,” and it is a celebration of the often underappreciated catalog of bluegrass songs written by Canadians. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Claire Lynch about her Canadian muses and listens to some live music from the band. The Claire Lynch Band is performing Friday, September 30th at 6:15 p.m. on the City Plaza Stage as part of the IBMA Wide Open Bluegrass Festival in downtown Raleigh.

She will also perform in North Carolina on the following dates:

  • October 2 – 8:30 PM @ Cataloochee Ranch, Maggie Valley, NC
  • October 15 – 7:30 PM @ Stecoah Valley Cultural Arts Center, Robbinsville, NC
  • October 16 – 7:30 PM @ Isis Restaurant & Music Hall, Asheville, NC

Frank Stasio
