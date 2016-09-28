Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Detroit '67: Racial Tension And Motown Music

Rachel Christopher (L) as Chelle, Charlie Hudson III as Sly and Tangela Large as Bunny in PlayMakers Repertory Company's production of "Detroit '67" by Dominique Morisseau.
Jon Gardiner
Myles Bullock (L) as Lank, Rachel Christopher as Chelle and Katy Castaldi as Caroline in PlayMakers Repertory Company's production of "Detroit '67" by Dominique Morisseau.
Jon Gardiner
Myles Bullock as Lank, Tangela Large as Bunny and Charlie Hudson, III as Sly in PlayMakers Repertory Company's production of "Detroit '67" by Dominique Morisseau.
Jon Gardiner

Tensions between police and civilians are on the minds of many after last week’s shootings and protests in Charlotte. But a play on stage at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Playmakers Repertory Company makes it clear that these tensions are not new. “Detroit ‘67” tells the fictional story of a brother and sister working to stay afloat as their city faces increased economic and racial turmoil. The story is punctuated with music from the booming Motown music scene.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the production with dramaturg Jacqueline Lawton, actor Rachel Christopher, and sound designer Justin Ellington. The production is on stage at Playmakers Theater in Chapel Hill through Sunday, Oct. 2.​ Listen to the soundtrack for the production here.

The State of Things, Playmakers Repertory Company, Detroit '67, Detroit, Theater, Play, Race, Race Riot, Racial Tension, Rebellion, Police Brutality, African Americans
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
