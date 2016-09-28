Detroit '67: Racial Tension And Motown Music

Tensions between police and civilians are on the minds of many after last week’s shootings and protests in Charlotte. But a play on stage at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Playmakers Repertory Company makes it clear that these tensions are not new. “Detroit ‘67” tells the fictional story of a brother and sister working to stay afloat as their city faces increased economic and racial turmoil. The story is punctuated with music from the booming Motown music scene.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the production with dramaturg Jacqueline Lawton, actor Rachel Christopher, and sound designer Justin Ellington. The production is on stage at Playmakers Theater in Chapel Hill through Sunday, Oct. 2.​ Listen to the soundtrack for the production here.