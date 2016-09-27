Post-Debate Political Roundup

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump faced off last night in the first presidential debate of the season. They butted heads about how to address racial tensions, the future of trade and business policy, and who is more fit to be president. Meanwhile, polls in North Carolina show the presidential and gubernatorial races are close, while Sen. Richard Burr appears to hold a slight advantage over democratic challenger Deborah Ross.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Michael Bitzer, political scientist and provost of Catawba College, about last night’s debate, the latest in North Carolina political polls, and how recent events in Charlotte may impact the election. Read his blog "Old North State Politics" for more political analysis.