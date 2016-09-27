Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Post-Debate Political Roundup

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump answers a question as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens during the presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump faced off last night in the first presidential debate of the season. They butted heads about how to address racial tensions, the future of trade and business policy, and who is more fit to be president. Meanwhile, polls in North Carolina show the presidential and gubernatorial races are close, while Sen. Richard Burr appears to hold a slight advantage over democratic challenger Deborah Ross. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Michael Bitzer, political scientist and provost of Catawba College, about last night’s debate, the latest in North Carolina political polls, and how recent events in Charlotte may impact the election. Read his blog "Old North State Politics" for more political analysis.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsPoliticsHillary ClintonDonald Trump2016 ElectionMichael BitzerCatawba CollegePat McCroryRoy CooperDeborah RossRichard BurrNorth Carolina Politics
Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
