At 82, Gloria Steinem Stays "On The Road"

Gloria Steinem, 82, is one of the most iconic figures of the American feminist movement. Her legacy includes founding and editing Ms.Magazine as well as decades spent on the front lines of feminist movements around the world.
Gloria Steinem with her mother, Ruth Nuneviller Steinem, at Oberlin College in 1972.
Leo Steinem, Gloria Steinem's father, in his favorite photograph taken in 1949.
Gloria Steinem with speaking partner Florynce Kennedy on campus in the 1970s.
Gloria Steinem with writer Alice Walker near the Badlands in 1994.
Gloria Steinem, 82,  is one of the most iconic figures of the American feminist movement. Her legacy as a journalist and activist includes co-founding and editing Ms. Magazine, publishing writings on the intersecting barriers to women’s rights, and decades of organizing on the front lines of national and international feminist movements. Last year she released the memoir “My Life On The Road” (Random House 2015) that traces her life story through experiences she has had traveling.

 Steinem is in the Triangle for events this weekend, including an appearance at Meredith College’s Jones Auditorium on Saturday, Sept.24 at 7 p.m. and Pittsboro’s Fearrington Barn Sunday, Sept.25 at 11 a.m. Host Frank Stasio talks with Gloria Steinem about her memoir and legacy. 

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
