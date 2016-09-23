At 82, Gloria Steinem Stays "On The Road"

Gloria Steinem, 82, is one of the most iconic figures of the American feminist movement. Her legacy as a journalist and activist includes co-founding and editing Ms. Magazine, publishing writings on the intersecting barriers to women’s rights, and decades of organizing on the front lines of national and international feminist movements. Last year she released the memoir “My Life On The Road” (Random House 2015) that traces her life story through experiences she has had traveling.

Steinem is in the Triangle for events this weekend, including an appearance at Meredith College’s Jones Auditorium on Saturday, Sept.24 at 7 p.m. and Pittsboro’s Fearrington Barn Sunday, Sept.25 at 11 a.m. Host Frank Stasio talks with Gloria Steinem about her memoir and legacy.