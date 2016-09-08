'Spotlight' Survivors

The movie “Spotlight” won high praise and an Academy Award for best picture in 2016. But now that the Oscar parties are over, the real people at the heart of the story are fighting to stay in the public eye. Phil Saviano is the whistleblower featured in the film. He, along with local survivor and author Charles L. Bailey, Jr., join host Frank Stasio to talk about the fallout from the film and their efforts to change laws and perceptions surrounding child sexual abuse. Both men are participating in a screening of “Spotlight” and a community roundtable discussion sponsored by the YMCA of the Triangle and Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina. The screening is tonight at 5:30 p.m., and the community roundtable discussion is Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. Seating is limited for both events. RSVP at the links below:

Screening of “Spotlight”

Thursday, September 8

Doors Open at 5:30 P.M.

https://www.greenvelope.com/event/SpotlightScreening-YMCATriangle-PCANC

Community Roundtable discussion featuring Phil Saviano, the whistleblower featured in “Spotlight.”

Friday, September 9, 2016

9:00 AM-12:00 PM

https://www.greenvelope.com/event/Child-Sexual-Abuse-Prevention-CommunityRoundtable-YMCATrianglePCANC

Both events take place at Providence Baptist Church:

6339 Glenwood Ave

Raleigh, NC 27612



