Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

'Spotlight' Survivors

1 of 3
Charles Bailey as a young boy before his abuse began.
2 of 3
Charles Bailey, author, advocate, speaker and survivor of childhood sexual abuse.
Charles Bailey
3 of 3
Phil Saviano, the whistleblower featured in the movie "Spotlight."
Phil Saviano

The movie “Spotlight” won high praise and an Academy Award for best picture in 2016. But now that the Oscar parties are over, the real people at the heart of the story are fighting to stay in the public eye. Phil Saviano is the whistleblower featured in the film. He, along with local survivor and author Charles L. Bailey, Jr., join host Frank Stasio to talk about the fallout from the film and their efforts to change laws and perceptions surrounding child sexual abuse. Both men are participating in a screening of “Spotlight” and a community roundtable discussion sponsored by the YMCA of the Triangle and Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina. The screening is tonight at 5:30 p.m., and the community roundtable discussion is Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. Seating is limited for both events. RSVP at the links below:

Screening of “Spotlight” 
Thursday, September 8
Doors Open at 5:30 P.M.
https://www.greenvelope.com/event/SpotlightScreening-YMCATriangle-PCANC

Community Roundtable discussion featuring Phil Saviano, the whistleblower featured in “Spotlight.”

Friday, September 9, 2016
9:00 AM-12:00 PM 
https://www.greenvelope.com/event/Child-Sexual-Abuse-Prevention-CommunityRoundtable-YMCATrianglePCANC 

Both events take place at Providence Baptist Church:

6339 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSexual Assaultchild sexual abusespotlightphil savianocharles bailey
Stay Connected
Katy Barron
See stories by Katy Barron
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio