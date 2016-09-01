The Fourth Helping Of A Chef's Life: Season Four Debuts

Chef Vivian Howard stars in the fourth season of her PBS show, "A Chef’s Life," which debuts later this month. The premiere precedes the release of a Howard’s first cookbook, "Deep Run Roots: Stories and Recipes From My Corner of the South."

A Chef’s Life offers a unique view on the life and work of a female chef and entrepreneur in eastern North Carolina while tracing some of the state's dying foodways.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Howard and show producer and director Cynthia Hill about the new season.