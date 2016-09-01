Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Fourth Helping Of A Chef's Life: Season Four Debuts

Vivian Howard, Cynthia Hill, A Chef's Life
Leoneda Inge
/
WUNC
Cynthia Hill, left, producer and director of "A Chef's Life," and Vivian Howard, right, chef and owner of The Chef and the Farmer in Kinston, N.C.

Chef Vivian Howard stars in the fourth season of her PBS show, "A Chef’s Life," which debuts later this month. The premiere precedes the release of a Howard’s first cookbook, "Deep Run Roots: Stories and Recipes From My Corner of the South."

A Chef’s Life offers a unique view on the life and work of a female chef and entrepreneur in eastern North Carolina while tracing some of the state's dying foodways.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Howard and show producer and director Cynthia Hill about the new season.

Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
