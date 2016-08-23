Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

UNC Environmental Policy Center Draws Fire For Perceived Political Ties

The old well at the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill.
Tim Schleicher
/
flickr, Creative Commons

Legislative leaders are at odds with environmentalists over a new policy initiative at UNC-Chapel Hill.

The state budget sets aside $1 million for scientists to conduct environmental research and make public policy recommendations. But some professors worry about potential ties to the legislature that could pressure them to sway their findings for political gain.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC's Dave DeWitt about the new program, which has been dubbed the North Carolina Policy Collaboratory.

He continues the conversation with Brad Ives, associate vice chancellor for campus enterprises at UNC-Chapel Hill, who is in charge of creating an advisory board and hiring a director and staff for the program.

The State of ThingsEnvironmentalistsEnvironmentUNC Chapel HillResearchPublic PolicyDave DewittNorth Carolina Policy CollaborartyThe State of Things
