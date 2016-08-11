Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Human Trafficking In North Carolina

North Carolina is among the top 10 states with the highest number of reported human trafficking cases, according to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center. Experts say the number of major interstates that cross through the state, the large agricultural population, and the state’s strategic location along the East Coast contribute to the issue.

Host Frank Stasio talks with legal experts, victim services advocates, and a law enforcement officer about human trafficking in the state.

Victim-services advocates Karen Arias of Western North Carolina Human Trafficking Rapid Response Team and Mamie Adams, coordinator of Working to End Sex Trafficking in North Carolina, discuss the experiences and challenges faced by trafficking survivors in the state.

Major Richard Hoffman of the Raleigh Police Department talks about the role of law enforcement in investigating and stopping human trafficking, and his work on trafficking cases.

And Caitlin Ryland from Legal Aid of North Carolina talks about legal remedies for survivors of sex and labor trafficking.

Carolina Public Press hosts a public conversation about human trafficking in the state this Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Center for Graduate Studies of Asheville.

Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health.
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
