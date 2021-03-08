-
Members of Congress came to Greensboro this week to hold a rare committee hearing outside the nation's capital.North Carolina Congressman Mark Walker and…
Human trafficking continues to be an insidious and widespread problem in North Carolina. The exploitation of people for sex or for labor can happen in a…
The North Carolina county where the most human trafficking charges are filed is starting a specialized court to deal with the crimes.The chairwoman of the…
Legal Aid of North Carolina just released details of a $75,000 settlement involving three labor contractors who recruited 13 workers from Mexico to work…
Reports of human trafficking in North Carolina jumped 62 percent in 2016, the biggest year-over-year increase in recent memory.The figures come from…
North Carolina is among the top 10 states with the highest number of reported human trafficking cases, according to the National Human Trafficking…
A group of attorneys is urging the Durham city council to create a task force to fight child sex trafficking.Durham-Orange Women Attorneys—or DOWA—says…