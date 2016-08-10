Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

'That Bright Land' Explores Western NC Post Civil War

In 1866, communities across western North Carolina were forced to pick up the pieces left by the Civil War. Residents had ties to the Confederacy and the Union. As a result, the region was scattered with divided homes and hostile relations.

In his new novel, "That Bright Land" (Turner Publishing Company/2016), Terry Roberts tells the story of a former soldier and spy who is sent down to investigate a serial killer responsible for the deaths of Union sympathizers in western N.C.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Roberts about constructing historical fiction and and the hostility present in western N.C. after the Civil War. Roberts reads at 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 10 at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
