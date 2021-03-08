-
Note: this segment is a rebroadcast from June 20, 2017.In May 1862, Robert Smalls became a Union hero overnight when he stole a Confederate steamer from…
Daren Wang grew up in an old farmhouse in Town Line, New York, a place that was notable for being the only town north of the Mason-Dixon Line to secede…
In 1866, communities across western North Carolina were forced to pick up the pieces left by the Civil War. Residents had ties to the Confederacy and the…
