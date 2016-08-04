Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

"The Last Road Home" Tells A Southern Coming-Of-Age Story

Growing up as a kid in the 1950s, Danny Johnson liked to do two things: read books and work on his grandmother's farm. He's now combined his love for Southern literature with imagery from his upbringing in his debut novel, "The Last Road Home" (Kensington Books/2016). 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Johnson about his Southern adolescence and creating a story outside of his lived experience.

Johnson reads at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, Scuppernong Books in Greensboro at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 and Malaprop's Bookstore in Asheville at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. 

Danny Johnson
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
