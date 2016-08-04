"The Last Road Home" Tells A Southern Coming-Of-Age Story

Growing up as a kid in the 1950s, Danny Johnson liked to do two things: read books and work on his grandmother's farm. He's now combined his love for Southern literature with imagery from his upbringing in his debut novel, "The Last Road Home" (Kensington Books/2016).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Johnson about his Southern adolescence and creating a story outside of his lived experience.

Johnson reads at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, Scuppernong Books in Greensboro at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 and Malaprop's Bookstore in Asheville at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 28.