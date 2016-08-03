Bringing The World Home To You

Three Months Until Election Day, NC Races Remain Toss-ups

Vice presidential candidate Gov. Mike Pence, R-Ind., left, hugs Gov. Pat McCrory, R-N.C., during a campaign rally supporting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

With a little more than three months until the 2016 elections, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is facing strong backlash—even from some fellow Republicans—​against his latest verbal onslaught, in which he attacked the parents of a fallen soldier.

The controversy comes as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton opens a sizable post-convention lead in most polls. Will this latest controversy affect Trump's chances in North Carolina? And what effect could it have on Gov. Pat McCrory, who has campaigned with Trump in the state?

Guest host Adam Hochberg talks with Michael Bitzer, professor of history and politics at Catawba College, about a potentially pivotal week in the presidential race.

