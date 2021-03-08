-
With a little more than three months until the 2016 elections, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is facing strong backlash—even from some…
The modern day race for political office includes a series of competitions for endorsements and money. And the race for chief executive of North Carolina…
A new study from High Point University questions the effectiveness of political lawn signs. Researchers say millions of dollars are spent on the signs…
A Senate committee approved a plan on Wednesday that would keep school employees from taking part in political activity during work hours.Senate Bill 480…
The new executive director of the North Carolina Democratic Party is looking to revamp how the party raises money -- as it faces more than a year of…
It’s one week until election day. Candidates for offices at all levels are crisscrossing the state, looking for any last stray votes they can find. But…
Lieutenant Governor Walter Dalton has officially announced his campaign for governor.Jessica Jones: Dalton kicked off his campaign in a refurbished…