North Carolina Museum of History

-
The idea of quilting may conjure an image of sorting through old scraps of material and patching them together to make a blanket. But in pre-Civil War…
-
The idea of quilting may conjure an image of sorting through old scraps of material and patching them together to make a blanket. But in pre-Civil War…
-
He was raised in “the bottoms” section of Durham, but Ernie Barnes would leave the Triangle to become one of the most recognizable black artists of the…
-
He was raised in “the bottoms” section of Durham, but Ernie Barnes would leave the Triangle to become one of the most recognizable black artists of the…
-
African-American women have fought against discrimination in the ballet world for decades. Debra Austin was the first black ballerina to become a…
-
African-American women have fought against discrimination in the ballet world for decades. Debra Austin was the first black ballerina to become a…
-
For much of the 20th century, Willie Otey Kay was a household name among the fashion-conscious in Raleigh. The designer and dressmaker crafted…
-
For much of the 20th century, Willie Otey Kay was a household name among the fashion-conscious in Raleigh. The designer and dressmaker crafted…
-
Jim Martin was the first and only two-term Republican governor in North Carolina, serving from 1985-1993. A new biography argues that Martin was a…
-
Jim Martin was the first and only two-term Republican governor in North Carolina, serving from 1985-1993. A new biography argues that Martin was a…