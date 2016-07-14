For some, silence is defined as the absence of sound. But a new documentary film, "https://vimeo.com/153448833" target="_blank">In Pursuit of Silence," explores the many facets of silence. From religious meditation to the natural world, silence is an integral part of existence. And the noise of modern life may be damaging in physical, mental and emotional ways.

Host Frank Stasio talks with filmmakers Patrick Shen and Brandon Vedder about the film. "In Pursuit of Silence screens" Friday, July 15 at Full Frame Theater in Durham and Saturday, July 28 at the Cary Theater as part of the Full Frame Road Show.