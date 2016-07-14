Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

In Pursuit Of Silence

Film Still: A girl awaits her train on a Tokyo subway platform. Tokyo is home to the world’s busiest metro system, with approximately 8.7 million daily riders.";
Patrick Shen and Brandon Vedder
Film Still: U.S. National Park Service Soundscape Technician Davyd Betchkal looks over Denali National Park.
Patrick Shen and Brandon Vedder
Film Still: A moment of silence at Lloyds of London.
Patrick Shen and Brandon Vedder

For some, silence is defined as the absence of sound. But a new documentary film, "https://vimeo.com/153448833" target="_blank">In Pursuit of Silence," explores the many facets of silence. From religious meditation to the natural world, silence is an integral part of existence. And the noise of modern life may be damaging in physical, mental and emotional ways.

Host Frank Stasio talks with filmmakers Patrick Shen and Brandon Vedder about the film. "In Pursuit of Silence screens" Friday, July 15 at Full Frame Theater in Durham and Saturday, July 28 at the Cary Theater as part of the Full Frame Road Show.

Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio