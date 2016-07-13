'Fight Club 2' Brings The Return Of Project Mayhem To A Graphic Novel

The first rule about Fight Club is "you do not talk about Fight Club." But author Chuck Palahniuk is making an exception.

As a sequel to the 1996 novel, Palahniuk is continuing the story with a new graphic novel "Fight Club 2" (Dark Horse Comics/2016). It's set ten years after the original story, and shows the main character Sebastian refueling his alter ego Tyler Durden and the group Project Mayhem.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Palahniuk about his writing process and finding inspiration for the cult classic's sequel. Palahniuk hosts a book signing at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham at 1:30 p.m. today.