The State of Things

Sampling Through Hip-Hop's History With 9th Wonder

Between the beats and rhymes of every hip-hop song is a story. A rapper catches a snapshot of their experiences with the lyrics. Meanwhile, the DJ or producer often samples older songs for the beat, in turn creating a lineage of music.

In a five-part series, Grammy-award winning producer 9th Wonder explores the history of hip-hop and unearths its influence on culture.

 

Host Frank Stasio talks with 9th Wonder about the pivotal moments in hip-hop and how the music shapes other elements of life, from fashion to social activism. The lecture series takes place at the James B. Hunt Jr. Library in Raleigh each Wednesday from June 29 to July 27. ​

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
