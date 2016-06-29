Sampling Through Hip-Hop's History With 9th Wonder

Between the beats and rhymes of every hip-hop song is a story. A rapper catches a snapshot of their experiences with the lyrics. Meanwhile, the DJ or producer often samples older songs for the beat, in turn creating a lineage of music.

In a five-part series, Grammy-award winning producer 9th Wonder explores the history of hip-hop and unearths its influence on culture.

Host Frank Stasio talks with 9th Wonder about the pivotal moments in hip-hop and how the music shapes other elements of life, from fashion to social activism. The lecture series takes place at the James B. Hunt Jr. Library in Raleigh each Wednesday from June 29 to July 27. ​