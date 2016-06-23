Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The History Of Autism

Book Cover For 'In A Different Key'
Crown Publishers
/

Note: This program is a rebroadcast.  

The term "autism" dates back to the 1930s when a pediatrician named Hans Asperger coined it to describe young boys he was treating who had high intelligence but limited social skills.

The new book, "In A Different Key: The Story of Autism" (Crown/2016) looks at the term and documents how scientific and popular understanding of the disorder have shifted and evolved tremendously in the past century.

It traces autism from the days of the ‘refrigerator mother’ theory: the idea that autism results from cold and distant mothers; to a contemporary movement to reject the notion that people with autism require a cure.

Host Frank Stasio talks with co-authors John Donvan and Caren Zucker, award-winning journalists who have been on the front lines of autism reporting for more than a decade.​ The two will be at The Chapel Hill Public Library tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Preview the book here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0sV7BbFQkk

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
