The Last Good Girl

The statistics about campus sexual assault are staggering: one in five women is assaulted during her time on campus, and the vast majority of these assaults go unreported.

Advocates and survivors across the country have pushed to bring the issue to the forefront, and in the past few years, there has been increased attention paid to how universities are responding to students' needs.

Host Frank Stasio talks with former federal sex-crimes prosecutor Allison Leotta, who has turned to fiction to process the nuances of campus sexual assault. She is in town to read from her latest book "The Good Girl" (Touchstone/2016), the most recent in a series about a fictional prosecutor named Anna. Leotta will be reading at the Barnes & Noble in Cary tonight at 7 p.m.