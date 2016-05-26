Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Last Good Girl

photo of "The Last Good Girl" by Allison Leotta
Allison Leotta
/

The statistics about campus sexual assault are staggering: one in five women is assaulted during her time on campus, and the vast majority of these assaults go unreported.

Advocates and survivors across the country have pushed to bring the issue to the forefront, and in the past few years, there has been increased attention paid to how universities are responding to students' needs.

Host Frank Stasio talks with former federal sex-crimes prosecutor Allison Leotta, who has turned to fiction to process the nuances of campus sexual assault. She is in town to read from her latest book "The Good Girl" (Touchstone/2016), the most recent in a series about a fictional prosecutor named Anna. Leotta will be reading at the Barnes & Noble in Cary tonight at 7 p.m.

photo of author and former federal prosecuter Allison Leotta
Credit Allison Leotta
/
Author and former federal prosecuter Allison Leotta

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsBooksCampus Sexual AssaultNovelAllison LeottaThe Last Good GirlFederal Sex Crimes ProsecutorRapeSexual AssaultFederal Crime
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio