The Quiet Man Behind Downtown Asheville

Julian Price was born into money but spent most of his life giving it away.

A new documentary looks closely at how his social and entrepreneurial vision shaped downtown Asheville.

When Price arrived there in 1989, the downtown was vacant and boarded up. More than two decades later it has a vibrant and thriving arts scene, thanks in large part to his investment in key institutions like Malaprop’s Books, The Orange Peel, and the Mountain Xpress.

Host Frank Stasio previews the new documentary “Julian Price: Envisioning Community, Investing In People" with Price’s widow Meg MacLeod; filmmaker and oral historian Erin Derham; and Pat Whalen, the president of Public Interest Projects, a real estate development company founded by Price in 1990.



The documentary premieres at the Orange Peel in Asheville tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m.



Here's the trailer:



