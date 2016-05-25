Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Quiet Man Behind Downtown Asheville

1 of 3
The new documentary 'Julian Price: Envisioning Community, Investing In People' tells the story of the life and legacy of philanthropist Julian Price.
Erin Derham
2 of 3
The beauty of this spot in downtown Asheville inspired philanthropist Julian Price to stay and invest his money in redevloping the city.
Erin Derham
3 of 3
The new documentary 'Julian Price: Envisioning Community, Investing In People' traces Price's journey from Greensboro, out west, and back to Asheville.
Erin Derham

Julian Price was born into money but spent most of his life giving it away.

A new documentary looks closely at how his social and entrepreneurial vision shaped downtown Asheville.

When Price arrived there in 1989, the downtown was vacant and boarded up. More than two decades later it has a vibrant and thriving arts scene, thanks in large part to his investment in key institutions like Malaprop’s Books, The Orange Peel, and the Mountain Xpress.

Host Frank Stasio previews the new documentary “Julian Price: Envisioning Community, Investing In People" with Price’s widow Meg MacLeod; filmmaker and oral historian Erin Derham; and Pat Whalen, the president of Public Interest Projects, a real estate development company founded by Price in 1990.

 
The documentary premieres at the Orange Peel in Asheville tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m.
 
Here's the trailer: 

 

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJulian PriceAshevilleDowntown AshevilleDevelopmentReal EstateMalaprop's BookstoreThe Orange PeelMountain XPressErin DerhamMeg MacLeodPat WhalenPublic Interest Projects
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio