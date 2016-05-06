Terence Blanchard Furthers His Jazz Legacy

Jazz trumpet player and composer Terence Blanchard has worn many hats. As a kid growing up in New Orleans, he played alongside childhood friend WyntonMarsalis. In the 1980s he performed alongside jazz great Art Blakey, and in the 1990s, Blanchard began scoring films for director Spike Lee. Today he continues to develop his jazz style with his band The E-Collective.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Blanchard about his years in the music industry and his latest album “Breathless.” Blanchard performs with The E-Collective at 8 p.m. Friday, May 6 at The Carolina Theatre in Durham as a part of the Art of Cool Fest.

Watch Terence Blanchard perform with The E-Collective in a Tiny Desk Concert below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNw5kna518E