Terence Blanchard Furthers His Jazz Legacy

An image of Terence Blanchard
Henry Adebonojo
/

Jazz trumpet player and composer Terence Blanchard has worn many hats. As a kid growing up in New Orleans, he played alongside childhood friend WyntonMarsalis. In the 1980s he performed alongside jazz great Art Blakey, and in the 1990s, Blanchard began scoring films for director Spike Lee. Today he continues to develop his jazz style with his band The E-Collective.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Blanchard about his years in the music industry and his latest album “Breathless.” Blanchard performs with The E-Collective at 8 p.m. Friday, May 6 at The Carolina Theatre in Durham as a part of the Art of Cool Fest.   

Watch Terence Blanchard perform with The E-Collective in a Tiny Desk Concert below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNw5kna518E

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
