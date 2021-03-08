-
Jazz trumpet player and composer Terence Blanchard has worn many hats. As a kid growing up in New Orleans, he played alongside childhood friend…
-
Jazz trumpet player and composer Terence Blanchard has worn many hats. As a kid growing up in New Orleans, he played alongside childhood friend…
-
Jazz vocalist Charenee Wade began singing when she was 12 years old living in Brooklyn. She was inspired by artists like Sarah Vaughn and Christian…
-
Jazz vocalist Charenee Wade began singing when she was 12 years old living in Brooklyn. She was inspired by artists like Sarah Vaughn and Christian…
-
The New York band Mad Satta is part of a new generation of jazz and soul musicians. The genre is often referred to as neo-jazz, a genre that, perhaps like…
-
The New York band Mad Satta is part of a new generation of jazz and soul musicians. The genre is often referred to as neo-jazz, a genre that, perhaps like…
-
Jazz and soul fans are welcoming the fourth year of a homegrown tradition: The Art of Cool Fest. Friday kicks off a three-day mix of local and national…