-
As a kid Rebecca Newton loved performing for her family. Around the piano, she discovered her skill for harmonizing and found that showcasing her musical…
-
As a kid Rebecca Newton loved performing for her family. Around the piano, she discovered her skill for harmonizing and found that showcasing her musical…
-
Jazz trumpet player and composer Terence Blanchard has worn many hats. As a kid growing up in New Orleans, he played alongside childhood friend…
-
Jazz trumpet player and composer Terence Blanchard has worn many hats. As a kid growing up in New Orleans, he played alongside childhood friend…
-
The Carolina Theatre of Durham has been celebrating record attendance and revenue—up 42% in the past two years—from $3.5 million to $5 million.But theater…
-
Tab Hunter was a Hollywood golden boy whose looks propelled him into quick fame. He starred in more than 40 major motion pictures including “Battle Cry”…
-
Tab Hunter was a Hollywood golden boy whose looks propelled him into quick fame. He starred in more than 40 major motion pictures including “Battle Cry”…
-
The Collage Dance Company has wowed audiences for decades with its authentic African costumes, precise foot-work and exquisite drumming. And some of the…
-
North Carolina native Anne-Claire Niver has been singing since she was a young child. After studying music and vocal performance at UNC-Greensboro and…
-
North Carolina native Anne-Claire Niver has been singing since she was a young child. After studying music and vocal performance at UNC-Greensboro and…