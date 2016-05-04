Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

'Candid Creatures:' How Camera Traps Are Revolutionizing Observational Science

1 of 3
A camera trap in Raleigh captures a fox pup playing with a pine cone
@camtraplive
2 of 3
A camera trap in Raleigh captures fox pups at play
@camtraplive
3 of 3
A deer approaches a camera trap, activating the device and resulting in a 'selfie' of sorts
'Candid Creatures'

In 1913, National Geographic published the first photographs taken with an automatic camera trap.

Wildlife photographer George Shiras rigged a string to his camera shutter and used bait to coax animals into pulling it, arguably resulting in the first animal selfies ever.

Today, the technology has come a long way, and more scientists are using it to study the behavior and diversity of species all over the world, and it has opened a new frontier in citizen science.

Biologist Roland Kays has documented this evolution of camera traps in a new book, "Candid Creatures," which includes more than 600 photos of animals that we know well and others that have rarely been studied in modern science. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Roland Kays, director of the Biodiversity Lab at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, about "Candid Creatures."

Tags

The State of ThingsNorth Carolina Museum of Natural SciencesRoland KaysThe State of ThingsEnvironment
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio