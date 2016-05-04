'Candid Creatures:' How Camera Traps Are Revolutionizing Observational Science

In 1913, National Geographic published the first photographs taken with an automatic camera trap.

Wildlife photographer George Shiras rigged a string to his camera shutter and used bait to coax animals into pulling it, arguably resulting in the first animal selfies ever.

Today, the technology has come a long way, and more scientists are using it to study the behavior and diversity of species all over the world, and it has opened a new frontier in citizen science.

Biologist Roland Kays has documented this evolution of camera traps in a new book, "Candid Creatures," which includes more than 600 photos of animals that we know well and others that have rarely been studied in modern science.