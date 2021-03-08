-
A new study from North Carolina State University finds most wildlife species are not disturbed by hiking and hunting in protected forests.As part of a…
-
In 1913, National Geographic published the first photographs taken with an automatic camera trap. Wildlife photographer George Shiras rigged a string to…
-
-
Roland Kays has spent his life studying the behavior and history of animals. It started in high school when he ran the eggs of a fruit fly through an…
-
-
When Virginia Dare, America’s original “anchor baby,” was born on Roanoke Island in the 1500s, top-level predators were everywhere in the area now known…