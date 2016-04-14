Gov. Pat McCrory Makes Appeal To Businesses With Executive Action On HB2

Governor Pat McCrory issued an executive order this week that changes some provisions in North Carolina's controversial House Bill Two.

It loosens some of the limits placed on discrimination protections for LGBT people, but it leaves the provisions on bathrooms and minimum wage restrictions in place.

The order was announced in the wake of a business backlash against HB2. Deutsche Bank said it would freeze the expansion it had planned for 250 jobs in Cary. Paypal recently halted plans to create 400 jobs in Charlotte.

The governor said he issued the order to clarify North Carolina's open stance on economic development, but it remains to be seen whether it will be enough to change the minds of the CEOs who have criticized the state and House Bill 2.