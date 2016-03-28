Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Meet Jim Goodmon, A Force Behind Durham’s Revitalization

Jim Goodmon has been the CEO and president of Capitol Broadcasting Company for almost four decades. His company owns the Durham Bulls and was the primary force behind the development of the American Tobacco Historic District.

Jim Goodmon was immersed in the world of broadcasting as a young kid, watching his grandfather build Capitol Broadcasting Company from the ground up. He spent his teen years driving around eastern North Carolina giving away free TV antennas to encourage people to start tuning into WRAL. He took over as president and then CEO of the company in the mid-1970s, and tackled a number of entrepreneurial ventures like acquiring the Durham Bulls and developing the American Tobacco Historic District in Durham. Host Frank Stasio talks with Goodmon about his life, career, and vision for the future of North Carolina.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
