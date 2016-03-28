Meet Jim Goodmon, A Force Behind Durham’s Revitalization

Jim Goodmon was immersed in the world of broadcasting as a young kid, watching his grandfather build Capitol Broadcasting Company from the ground up. He spent his teen years driving around eastern North Carolina giving away free TV antennas to encourage people to start tuning into WRAL. He took over as president and then CEO of the company in the mid-1970s, and tackled a number of entrepreneurial ventures like acquiring the Durham Bulls and developing the American Tobacco Historic District in Durham. Host Frank Stasio talks with Goodmon about his life, career, and vision for the future of North Carolina.