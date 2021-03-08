Entrepreneur

-
The climbing started with baby gates and wooden balconies. As a kid, professional rock climber Kai Lightner had a lot of energy and a love for scrambling…
Six Winston-Salem colleges and universities will establish funds to support campus entrepreneurship.Each institution will award between $25,000 and…
North Carolina entrepreneurs raised more than $800 million in funding deals last year, the second-highest annual total since CED began tracking investment…
Jim Goodmon was immersed in the world of broadcasting as a young kid, watching his grandfather build Capitol Broadcasting Company from the ground up. He…
Students throughout the University of North Carolina's system are working to identify some of the state's most pressing social problems and address them…
A Duke University symposium is encouraging students to use entrepreneurial skills to give back to the world.Leaders from several organizations will talk…
Update 9/6/14:Today is the last day of business for Durham's Intrepid Life Coffee and Spirits. Owner Matt Victoriano, who opened the shop earlier this…
The number of female business-owners in the United States is strikingly low, but the number of couples going into business together is rising. However, a…