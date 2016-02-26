Mount Moriah Changes Gears With 'How to Dance'

North Carolina-based band Mount Moriah has been together for almost a decade.

Their latest record 'How to Dance,' marks a turning point, as they focus less on personal identity and more on looking outward to examine how mythical and spiritual experiences have shaped their direction.

They recorded this album in home studios with the help of long-time collaborators and friends who have supported them along the way.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the band about their new record, and they perform live in studio. Mount Moriah is Heather McEntire on guitar and vocals, Jenks Miller on guitar, Casey Toll on bass, and Daniel Faust on drums.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K28-7TlMNJw

Listen to some of their new album: