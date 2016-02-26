Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Mount Moriah Changes Gears With 'How to Dance'

Image of Mount Moriah
Lissa Gotwals
/
NC-based band 'Mount Moriah' drops its third record 'How to Dance' today and embarks on a nation-wide tour.

North Carolina-based band Mount Moriah has been together for almost a decade.

Their latest record 'How to Dance,' marks a turning point, as they focus less on personal identity and more on looking outward to examine how mythical and spiritual experiences have shaped their direction.

They recorded this album in home studios with the help of long-time collaborators and friends who have supported them along the way. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with the band about their new record, and they perform live in studio. Mount Moriah is Heather McEntire on guitar and vocals, Jenks Miller on guitar, Casey Toll on bass, and Daniel Faust on drums.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K28-7TlMNJw

Listen to some of their new album:

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMount MoriahSOT Live MusicHeather McEntireJenks MillerCasey TollDaniel FaustHow to Dance
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio