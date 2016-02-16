Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Climate Change And Environmental Justice

Climate change was a prominent global topic in 2015, with both the Paris climate talks and the Pope’s encyclical stirring up conversation about the future of the planet.

But questions remain about what role businesses and community institutions should play in the ongoing effort. Some say that the Pope’s encyclical speaks to a need for religious leaders to step up in the movement, while others say that the business community needs to take the lead.

The Wake Forest University School of Divinity hosts a panel discussion at the Wake Forest University Charlotte Center in Charlotte at 7 p.m. tonight called “Our Common Home: the Pope’s Encyclical, Climate Science, and Our Clean Energy Future.” Entrepreneurs, biologists and scholars will examine many aspects of climate change.

Host Frank Stasio previews the conversation with two of the panelists: Wake Forest University School of Divinity professor Elizabeth O’Donnell Gandolfo, and Miles Silman, professor of biology at Wake Forest University. 

The music in this segment was provided by Kelcey Ledbetter. When she isn't leading Afro punk band Dalton Village, her music takes a turn toward a stripped-down, pop R&B aesthetic. Her acoustic guitar provides the rhythm while her versatile voice drives her song's melodies. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsClimate ChangeWake Forest UniversityWake Forest School of DivinityElizabeth O'Donnell GandolfoMiles SilmanPope FrancisGreensboroTriad Stage
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio