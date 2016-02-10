Family And Friends Remember Victims Of Chapel Hill Shooting A Year Later

One year ago, three young Muslim-Americans were shot and killed in their Chapel Hill apartment. Support for the victims' families poured in following the shooting, while public debate raised questions about the shooter's motives.

Today, friends and family of the victims continue the charitable works Deah Barakat, Yusor Abu-Salha and Razan Abu-Salha started.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Farris Barakat, brother of Deah Barakat, and Yousef Abu-Salha, brother of Yusor and Razan Abu-Salha, about community efforts to continue the three Muslim-Americans legacies.