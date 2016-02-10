Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Family And Friends Remember Victims Of Chapel Hill Shooting A Year Later

An image of Deah Barakat, Yusor Abu Salha and Razan Abu Salha
Our Three Winners
/
Facebook

One year ago, three young Muslim-Americans were shot and killed in their Chapel Hill apartment. Support for the victims' families poured in following the shooting, while public debate raised questions about the shooter's motives.

Today, friends and family of the victims continue the charitable works Deah Barakat, Yusor Abu-Salha and Razan Abu-Salha started.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Farris Barakat, brother of Deah Barakat, and Yousef Abu-Salha, brother of Yusor and Razan Abu-Salha, about community efforts to continue the three Muslim-Americans legacies. 

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC's student-led radio news show, where Charlie's work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
