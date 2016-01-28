Politics And Politicians Delay Coal Ash Clean Up

Next month will mark two years since 40,000 tons of coal ash and 27 million gallons of contaminated water flowed into Dan River as a result of a Duke Energy spill. The electric utility giant is working to clean up the coal ash at multiple sites across the state.

But legal infighting and regulatory delays have stalled progress at 10 of the 14 sites. Meanwhile some residents are afraid to drink out of their tap.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC environment reporter Dave DeWitt.