The State of Things

Politics And Politicians Delay Coal Ash Clean Up

Image of bottled water provided by Duke Energy to families affected by the coal ash spill.
Dave DeWitt
/
WUNC
Bottled water provided by Duke Energy to families affected by the coal ash spill

Next month will mark two years since 40,000 tons of coal ash and 27 million gallons of contaminated water flowed into Dan River as a result of a Duke Energy spill. The electric utility giant is working to clean up the coal ash at multiple sites across the state.

But legal infighting and regulatory delays have stalled progress at 10 of the 14 sites. Meanwhile some residents are afraid to drink out of their tap.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC environment reporter Dave DeWitt

The State of Things Dave Dewitt Environment Dan River Coal Ash Coal Ash Management Commission Duke Energy Coal Ash Management Act
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
