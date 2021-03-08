-
The federal, North Carolina and Virginia governments asked a court Thursday to declare the country's largest electricity company liable for environmental…
A study from N.C. State University says researchers have not found increased levels of toxic elements in soil along the Dan River. It's been almost three…
The Department of Environmental Quality has made significant changes to how Duke Energy may have to handle coal ash at its basins across the state.DEQ…
The state Department of Environmental Quality has issued a $6.6 million fine against Duke Energy for violations associated with the Dan River Coal Ash…
February is a big month for Duke Energy to move coal ash out of its Dan River site.With a new two-mile rail spur in place and machines moving material…
Next month will mark two years since 40,000 tons of coal ash and 27 million gallons of contaminated water flowed into Dan River as a result of a Duke…
Duke Energy is the largest electric utility in the country, with nearly $25 billion in annual operating revenue. And on a cold, blustery day at its Dan…
In the fall of 2013, some Duke Energy middle managers had a choice to make. Follow the recommendation of an inspector and spend $5,000 on a video camera…
A few days after the General Assembly passed the Coal Ash Management Act last fall, Governor Pat McCrory recorded a video and made a claim many in his…