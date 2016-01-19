Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

#BackChannel: Bill Cosby and #OscarsSoWhite

1 of 2
There were no actors of color nominated for an Oscar this year. Chris Rock, however, will host the show.
David Shankbone
2 of 2
Many women are accusing comedian and actor Bill Cosby of sexual assault and he now faces charges.

Bill Cosby has entertained audiences for more than half a century as a stand-up comedian and Emmy-winning actor. But as his fame has grown over the years, so have the number of women who have come forward accusing Cosby of sexual misconduct. He faces felony charges of sexual assault.

And the Oscar nominations were announced last week, but none of the acting categories featured people of color. Some Hollywood stars are calling for a boycott of the awards show.

Host Frank Stasio talks with pop culture experts Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African & African American Studies at Duke University, and Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and multimedia at St. Augustine's University, about the Cosby controversy, lack of recognition for actors of color at the Golden Globes and Oscars and other headlines.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of Things#BackChannelMark Anthony NealNatalie Bullock BrownBlack CultureAfrican American malesAfrican AmericansOscarsBill CosbySexual Assault
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio