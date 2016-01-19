BackChannel: Bill Cosby and #OscarsSoWhite

Bill Cosby has entertained audiences for more than half a century as a stand-up comedian and Emmy-winning actor. But as his fame has grown over the years, so have the number of women who have come forward accusing Cosby of sexual misconduct. He faces felony charges of sexual assault.

And the Oscar nominations were announced last week, but none of the acting categories featured people of color. Some Hollywood stars are calling for a boycott of the awards show.

Host Frank Stasio talks with pop culture experts Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African & African American Studies at Duke University, and Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and multimedia at St. Augustine's University, about the Cosby controversy, lack of recognition for actors of color at the Golden Globes and Oscars and other headlines.