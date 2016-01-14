Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Policy Changes For End-Of-Life Care

Don Taylor is a professor of public policy at Duke University.
Duke University

Eighty percent of people who die in the United States are on Medicare, making end-of-life policies a crucial component of the Medicare system.

This month marks a number of significant changes to Medicare’s policies including the once-controversial funding for physicians to discuss end-of-life issues with their patients as well as updates to the hospice payment system. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Don Taylor, professor of public policy at Duke University, about changes in end-of-life policies and what his research demonstrates about what people want from their end-of-life care.

Learn more about the topic in an episode of the new Sanford podcast "Ways and Means." 

