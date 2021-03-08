-
When Dr. David Casarett asks patients with a terminal illness what they would like to do with the time they have left, some stare blankly back at him.…
-
When Dr. David Casarett asks patients with a terminal illness what they would like to do with the time they have left, some stare blankly back at him.…
-
Eighty percent of people who die in the United States are on Medicare, making end-of-life policies a crucial component of the Medicare system.This month…
-
Eighty percent of people who die in the United States are on Medicare, making end-of-life policies a crucial component of the Medicare system.This month…
-
Combat veterans often struggle at the end of life with feelings of guilt, abandonment and regret. For some dying service members and their families, a…
-
Combat veterans often struggle at the end of life with feelings of guilt, abandonment and regret. For some dying service members and their families, a…