The State of Things

N.C. Congressional Members Respond To The State of The Union

President Obama gave his final State of the Union address last night. He outlined his vision for the coming year and detailed what he sees as the biggest challenges for the nation moving forward.

Host Frank Stasio gets a recap and analysis from Geoff Bennett, Washington reporter for Time Warner Cable News, and Political Junkie Ken Rudin.

He also gets reaction from members of the North Carolina congressional delegation including: Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-1st; Rep. Renee Ellmers, R-2nd; Rep. Walter Jones, R-3rd; Rep. David Price, D-4th; Rep. Mark Walker, R-6th ; Rep. Robert Pittenger, R-9th; Rep. Mark Meadows, R-11th; Rep. Alma Adams, D-12th.

